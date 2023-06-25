Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA

    Derrick Rose set for free agency as Knicks decline $15.6M option

    Derrick Rose
    PHOTO: AP

    DERRICK Rose is set to become a free agent.

    The New York Knicks declined Rose’s $15.6 million his team option for the 2023-2024 season, according to reports.

    Rose, who turns 35 in October, saw action in 27 games last season, averaging 5.6 points and 1.7 assists in 12.5 minutes.

    Picked first overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 2008 Draft, Rose can still be signed by New York for a much less, or move to another team.

