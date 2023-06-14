Nuggets get $7.1 million, Heat receive $4.8M from NBA playoff fund

DENVER, as would be expected, claimed the biggest share of the NBA playoff pool this season.

The Nuggets got $7,129,558 (around P397.38 million), or about 26 percent of the money that the league distributes to playoff teams.

Miami will collect $4,837,547.

Boston will get the third-biggest share, earning $2,217,347.

PHOTO: AP

LEBRON TAKES OVER

BARRING some unforeseen comebacks, the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James will start next season as the oldest player in the NBA.

Udonis Haslem was the oldest in the league this season; his 20-year career, all with Miami, is now complete. Haslem turned 43 last week.

Golden State's Andre Iguodala has also said he is retiring; Iguodala is 39.

That leaves James as the new holder of the oldest-player crown. The NBA's all-time scoring leader — he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for that distinction this season — turns 39 in December.

Haslem was the fifth-oldest player to ever appear in an NBA game —- and the oldest to play in a playoff game, when he got into a Heat game last week at the age of 42 years, 363 days.

Vince Carter played until he was 43, as did Robert Parish. Kevin Willis appeared in five games late in the 2006-07 season as a 44-year-old.

The oldest player in NBA history is little-known Nat Hickey, who was two days shy of his 46th birthday when he played his last game on Jan. 28, 1948. Hickey appeared in only two games in his brief career as a player-coach with the Providence Steamrollers; his first was the day before his finale. He scored two points in his playing career.

JOKIC THE SIXTH

Denver's Nikola Jokic — the pride of Serbia — won the NBA Finals MVP award, and it's the sixth time that an international player claimed that honor.

Houston's Hakeem Olajuwon (Nigeria) won finals MVP in 1994 and 1995. San Antonio's Tony Parker (France) won it in 2007, Dallas' Dirk Nowitzki (Germany) won it in 2011 and Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece) won it in 2021.

LOOKING AHEAD

It's not exactly a rule, but it's generally assumed that the NBA finalists will find their way into the Christmas Day lineup the next season.

Should Denver be picked to play on Dec. 25 next season, it would be the fourth time in the last five years that the Nuggets are part of the league's holiday quintupleheader. If Miami gets picked, it would be the second Heat appearance on Christmas since 2015; the last Heat game on Dec. 25 was against New Orleans in 2020, that game getting played in an empty arena in Miami because of the pandemic.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is 8-0 in Christmas games.

20TH CHAMPION

Denver becomes the 20th current franchise now with an NBA championship.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Boston are tied with 17 apiece. Golden State, Chicago, San Antonio, Philadelphia, Detroit, Miami, New York, Houston, Milwaukee, Cleveland, Atlanta, Washington, Oklahoma City, Portland, Toronto, Sacramento and Dallas also have championships in their franchise histories -- although not all of those titles were won while playing in their current city.

Denver's win leaves Phoenix, Utah, Brooklyn, Orlando, Indiana, Charlotte, Memphis, Minnesota, New Orleans and the Los Angeles Clippers as the 10 current franchises still waiting for a first NBA championship.