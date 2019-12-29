    View Today
    Dennis Schroder fined US$25,000 by NBA for intentionally making contact with referee

    by Associated Press
    PHOTO: AP

    NEW YORK — Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder was fined $25,000 (around P1.2 million) by the NBA on Saturday for intentionally making contact with a game official.

    Upset after a turnover he thought should have been a foul call on Cody Zeller late in the third quarter of the Thunder's 104-102 overtime victory in Charlotte on Friday night (Saturday, Manila time), Schroder approached referee CJ Washington at mid-court when play was stopped and grabbed at the official's wrist to demonstrate what Zeller had done to him.

    Washington immediately gave Schroder a technical foul.

    PHOTO: AP

