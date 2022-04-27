DeMarcus Cousins fined $15,000 for kicking towels into stands

NEW YORK — Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins has been fined US$15,000 (around P780,000) for kicking towels into the stands during Game Four of Denver's first-round playoff series against Golden State, the NBA announced on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

The incident occurred when Cousins returned to the bench after getting called for a personal foul with 7:27 remaining in the second quarter of the Nuggets' 126-121 home victory on Sunday.

Cousins finished with 10 points. Denver avoided a sweep with the win. Game Five is Wednesday night.

Steph Curry and former Warriors teammate DeMarcus Cousins talk before Game Four. PHOTO: AP

