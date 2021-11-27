Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Nov 27
    NBA

    DeRozan shakes off sluggish start to lead Bulls past Magic

    by dick scanlon, ap
    1 Hour ago
    undefined
    DeMar DeRozan goes 7 for 16 in 28 minutes of play.
    PHOTO: AP

    ORLANDO, Florida — DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points, Zach LaVine added 21 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic, 123-88, on Friday night (Saturday, Manila time).

    Chicago center Nikola Vucevic, playing in Orlando for the first time after nine seasons with the Magic, added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Coby White came off the bench with 20 points on 9-for-11 shooting.

    Wendell Carter Jr., who went the other way in the March 25 trade that sent Vucevic to Chicago, had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic. Orlando has lost five straight.

    The Magic never recovered from a run of 18 straight Chicago points midway through the first half. Orlando shot 37.5 percent overall and made only 7 of 32 3-point shots.

    DeRozan, the NBA's No. 7 scorer at 25.8 points per game, did not convert a field goal until 1:45 remained in the first half.

    The Bulls took command by scoring the first 16 points of the second quarter to lead 43-27. During that stretch of nearly four minutes, White scored seven points for Chicago while the Magic had four turnovers and missed all five of their shots.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Carter and rookie Jalen Suggs helped the Magic get the lead down to nine points by halftime, but DeRozan answered with three 3-pointers in the third quarter, topping one of them off as a four-point play.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Cole Anthony, Orlando's leading scorer, missed a fourth straight game with a sprained right ankle.

    Nikola VucevicNikola Vucevic was a thorn on the side of his former team.

    Continue reading below ↓

    TIP-INS

    Bulls: Chicago coach Billy Donovan, who briefly was Magic coach before returning to the Florida Gators and never actually coaching a game for Orlando, has now faced four different Magic coaches: Scott Skiles, Frank Vogel, Steve Clifford and Jamahl Mosley. ... Many teams get scheduled to play Orlando and Miami on the same trip to Florida. The Bulls haven't had such a trip since March 2018 and don't have one this season, either.

    Magic: Orlando plays seven of its next eight and 10 of its next 13 games on the road. ... Continuing a Thanksgiving tradition now in its 29th year, team employees -- including Mosley, who sponsored the meal -- served breakfast Thursday to more than 400 men, women and children at a homeless shelter.

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    VOOCH RETURNS

    It was Vucevic's first time back in Orlando as a visiting player since getting traded to Chicago last season. He's the Magic's all-time leader in field goals made, plus ranks second in rebounds, third in points and blocked shots and fourth in games played. He played at Orlando as an opponent once before, getting 10 points and five rebounds for Philadelphia in a 103-87 Magic win on Feb. 15, 2012.

    Continue reading below ↓

    UP NEXT

    Bulls: Host Miami on Saturday.

    Magic: At Cleveland on Saturday.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    DeMar DeRozan goes 7 for 16 in 28 minutes of play.
    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again