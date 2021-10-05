Dejounte Murray, rookie Joshua Primo lift Spurs over Jazz

DEJOUNTE Murray showed the way as the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Utah Jazz, 111-85, in an NBA preseason game on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

The 25-year-old Murray had 17 points, three assists, three rebounds and one steal as the Spurs eased to victory.

Rookie Joshua Primo, 18, also scored 17 points for the Spurs.

Jared Butler led the Jazz, scoring 16 points in 20 minutes of action.

Donovan Mitchell had 10 points on 5 of 19 shooting.

