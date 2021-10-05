Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Oct 5
    NBA

    Dejounte Murray, rookie Joshua Primo lift Spurs over Jazz

    by from the web
    4 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    DEJOUNTE Murray showed the way as the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Utah Jazz, 111-85, in an NBA preseason game on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

    The 25-year-old Murray had 17 points, three assists, three rebounds and one steal as the Spurs eased to victory.

    Rookie Joshua Primo, 18, also scored 17 points for the Spurs.

    Jared Butler led the Jazz, scoring 16 points in 20 minutes of action.

    Donovan Mitchell had 10 points on 5 of 19 shooting.

    Mike ConleyMike Conley

    Continue reading below ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again