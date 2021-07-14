Deandre Ayton vows to remain aggressive despite foul calls

MILWAUKEE — Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton said the foul trouble he had in Game Three won't impact the way he plays the rest of the NBA Finals.

Ayton finished with 18 points and nine rebounds but played less than 25 minutes in Phoenix's 120-100 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. He ended up with five fouls, the first time this postseason he committed more than four in a single game.

"I'm not going to let none of those foul calls change my aggression," Ayton said

Phoenix owns a 2-1 lead in the series heading into Game 4 on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Ayton is averaging 16.7 points and 13 rebounds in the finals. The Suns' lack of size makes it imperative that Ayton stay on the floor.

Deandre Ayton

PHOTO: AP

"I'm not going to let that game bother me, to be honest," Ayton said.

Ayton said he planned to "just show my hands early, letting the refs know where I'm at, feeling the refs out throughout the game, on my physicality, how I'm playing my defense."

Milwaukee would like to get Ayton in foul trouble again Wednesday night. Ayton said he has done his homework and plans to avoid the same problems the rest of the series.

"I think that's an awareness that I see on the court where they're trying to attack me," Ayton said, "so it's just me bracing and being aware of what's coming next."

