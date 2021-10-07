Suns take control early, ease to victory over Lakers

THE Phoenix Suns took control in the first quarter and eased past the Los Angeles Lakers, 117-105, in an NBA preseason game on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Deandre Ayton had 14 points and 11 rebounds as the Suns outscored the Lakers 27-21 in the opening period and never looked back.

Mikal Bridges came up with 15 points, while Cameron Johnson came off the bench to score 13.

Chris Paul had eight points and 11 assists for Phoenix, which was without Devin Booker.

Malik Monk came off the bench to lead the Lakers with 18 points.

Anthony Davis had 14 points, eight rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes of action.

Carmelo Anthony played 17 minutes, delivering eight points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal.

