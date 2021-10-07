Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Oct 7
    NBA

    Suns take control early, ease to victory over Lakers

    by from the web
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: AP

    THE Phoenix Suns took control in the first quarter and eased past the Los Angeles Lakers, 117-105, in an NBA preseason game on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

    Deandre Ayton had 14 points and 11 rebounds as the Suns outscored the Lakers 27-21 in the opening period and never looked back.

    Mikal Bridges came up with 15 points, while Cameron Johnson came off the bench to score 13.

    Chris Paul had eight points and 11 assists for Phoenix, which was without Devin Booker.

    Malik Monk came off the bench to lead the Lakers with 18 points.

    Anthony Davis had 14 points, eight rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes of action.

    Carmelo Anthony played 17 minutes, delivering eight points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal.

    Deandre Ayton, Anthony DavisDeandre Ayton and the Suns overcome Anthony Davis and the Lakers

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again