    Sun, Feb 23
    DeAndre Ayton shows way as Suns erase early double-digit deficit to beat Bulls

    by andrew seligman, ap
    Just now
    CHICAGO — DeAndre Ayton dominated with 28 points and 19 rebounds, Devin Booker had 29 points and the Phoenix Suns beat the Chicago Bulls, 112-104, on Saturday night (Sunday, Manila time).

    Phoenix outscored Chicago by 13 in the third quarter to wipe out a 10-point halftime deficit and ended the game on a 17-4 run to come away with the win after losing seven of nine. The Bulls dropped their eighth in a row.

    Ayton had 12 points and eight rebounds in the fourth quarter and just missed season highs in scoring (31) and rebounding (21).

    Booker made 5 of 10 from beyond the arc in another solid showing in Chicago. The guard placed second to Sacramento's Buddy Hield in the 3-point contest and made his first All-Star appearance last weekend in Chicago.

    Ricky Rubio added 18 points and 11 assists, and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 14 points to help the Suns snap a five-game road losing streak.

    Bulls rookie Coby White set a career high with 33 points and matched one by making seven 3-pointers. Zach LaVine scored 20 points.

    Chicago led 96-95 when Phoenix's Cameron Johnson made a 3 with 6:30 left to give the Suns a 98-86 lead, sparking the game-ending run.

    Mikal Bridges and Booker each made a pair of free throws to push the lead to 11 in the closing minute.

    LaVine dunked, before Rubio hit 1 of 2 foul shots with 30 seconds left to make it 112-102. Chicago's Ryan Arcidiacano then made two free throws for a final score that left fans showering the Bulls with boos.

    TIP-INS

    Suns: The Suns were basically at full strength, though C Frank Kaminsky (right knee stress fracture) missed his 24th game in a row. Kaminsky, who's from the Chicago area, is Bulls assistant coach Karen Umlauf's nephew.

    Bulls: C Luke Kornet (ankle) was unavailable.

    UP NEXT

    Suns: At Utah on Monday night.

    Bulls: Host Washington on Sunday night.

