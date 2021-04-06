Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Apr 6
    NBA

    De’Andre Hunter undergoes nonsurgical procedure to address lingering knee soreness

    by Associated Press
    5 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter continues to struggle with an ailing right knee, undergoing a nonsurgical procedure on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) to address lingering soreness.

    The team said Hunter will return to activity later this week. It's not known how much longer he'll be out after missing 29 of Atlanta's last 31 games.

    Amid a breakout second season with the Hawks, Hunter underwent arthroscopic surgery on Feb. 8. He was sidelined for 23 games before returning to the court March 22 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

    Hunter's return was short-lived. He played only two games before the knee began acting up again, causing him to sit out Atlanta's last six contests.

    The fourth overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft from Virginia, Hunter was emerging as one of Atlanta's top players at the time of his injury.

    He ranks third on the team in scoring (16.0 points per game), providing another offensive weapon to go with Trae Young and John Collins.

    Continue reading below ↓

    The Hawks have been hit hard by injuries this season as they vie for their first playoff appearance since 2017. Collins, Cam Reddish and Kris Dunn are currently sidelined along with Hunter.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again