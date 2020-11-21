Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Nov 21
    NBA

    De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings agree on $163 million five-year deal

    by tim reynolds, ap
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    ON the first night of free agency, De'Aaron Fox was the first huge winner.

    Huge, as in $163 million — or even more.

    Fox and the Sacramento Kings agreed on a max deal Friday night (Saturday, Manila time), agent Chris Gaston said. It's a five-year pact that will pay Fox $163 million, and that figure could rise to nearly $200 million if Fox makes an All-NBA team or receives other league honors.

    Fox's numbers have improved in each of his three NBA seasons. He averaged 11.6 points as a rookie, then 17.3 points two seasons ago and finally 21.1 points last season for the Kings. His field goal percentage has also risen in each of the last two seasons.

    Fox's extension will kick in for the 2021-22 season and start at $28.1 million.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again