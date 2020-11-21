De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings agree on $163 million five-year deal

ON the first night of free agency, De'Aaron Fox was the first huge winner.

Huge, as in $163 million — or even more.

Fox and the Sacramento Kings agreed on a max deal Friday night (Saturday, Manila time), agent Chris Gaston said. It's a five-year pact that will pay Fox $163 million, and that figure could rise to nearly $200 million if Fox makes an All-NBA team or receives other league honors.

Fox's numbers have improved in each of his three NBA seasons. He averaged 11.6 points as a rookie, then 17.3 points two seasons ago and finally 21.1 points last season for the Kings. His field goal percentage has also risen in each of the last two seasons.

Fox's extension will kick in for the 2021-22 season and start at $28.1 million.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN