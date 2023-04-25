Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Apr 25
    NBA

    De’Aaron Fox doubtful for Kings-Warriors Game Five due to broken finger

    by josh dubow, ap
    3 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: AP

    SACRAMENTO star guard De'Aaron Fox broke a finger on his shooting hand and is doubtful to play in Game Five of the Kings' first-round series against the Golden State Warriors.

    The Kings said on Monday night (Tuesday, Manila time) that X-rays revealed an avulsion fracture on Fox's left index finger.

    See LeBron has 20-20 game as Lakers down Grizzlies in OT to close in on conference semis

    Fox remained in the game after the injury and even made a key 3-pointer in the closing minute before Sacramento lost 126-125. Fox passed out of a double team on the final possession and the Kings lost when Harrison Barnes missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

    The series is tied at two games apiece headed into Game Five in Sacramento on Wednesday night.

    Sacramento Kings

    Fox has emerged as a star in his first trip to the postseason, averaging 31.5 points, seven assists and six rebounds through six games.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    His 38 points in a Game One win were tied for the second most for a player in his postseason debut and his 126 points so far are tied for the sixth most for any player in his first four career playoff games.

    Fox had 38 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the Game Four loss.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Fox was announced last week as the inaugural winner of the NBA's clutch player of the year award. He led the league in clutch-game scoring this season with 194 points in 39 such games; clutch games are defined as those where the margin between teams is five points or less at any point in the final five minutes.

      That was the most clutch points scored in a season since LeBron James had 197 in the 2017-18 season.

      Watch Now
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again