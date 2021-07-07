Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Wed, Jul 7
    NBA

    Dario Saric suffers knee injury in Bucks-Suns Game One

    by david brandt, ap
    4 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric won't return to Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night (Wednesday, Manila time) after suffering a right knee injury late in the first quarter.

    Saric is one the team's main contributors off the bench, averaging 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds in about 11 minutes per game. Without him, Williams turned to Torrey Craig for more minutes in the first half and also used Frank Kaminsky, who hasn't played much in the postseason.

      Dario Saric

      Dario Saric out

      Saric's right knee appeared to buckle when he landed on a jump stop while trying to score against Milwaukee's Brook Lopez. Shortly afterwards, he limped off the court and into the locker room.

      The Suns led the Milwaukee Bucks 57-49 at halftime.

      PHOTO: AP

