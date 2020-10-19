Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA

    Danny Green reportedly played through pain in Achilles tendon during Finals

    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    DANNY Green, criticized and even getting death threats for a crucial endgame miss in the NBA Finals, has revealed he had an injury during the title series.

    With the series done, Green provides some information on his physical condition during the title run.

    In the latest episode of his podcast “Inside the Green Room,” Green talked about playing playing through pain in his Achilles tendon, according to Harrison Faigen of SBNation.

    Green earlier revealed he and fiancée Blair Bashen received death threats after the crucial miss in Game Five of the Finals.

    He had a shot from beyond the arc that would have put the Lakers ahead in the dying moments, but allowing the Miami Heat to cut the series deficit to 3-2.

    Green did play solid in the next game, and the Lakers finished off the Heat to match the Boston Celtics’ 17 NBA titles.

    Green earlier won championships with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors.

