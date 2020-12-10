Danny Green on 76ers: No excuses to lose in 1st or 2nd round with the talent we have

PHILADELPHIA new guy Danny Green expects a lot from the 76ers this season, training his sights on at least the Eastern Conference finals.

The team led by Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons were shown the exit early in the playoffs this year, swept out of the first round by the Boston Celtics.

Now the Sixers have a revamped supporting cast featuring Green and Dwight Howard, and the former expects the team to contend for trophies.

“We gotta at least get to the Eastern Conference finals,” said Green, who landed at Philadelphia after being shipped by the Lakers to Oklahoma City, on Inside The Green Room.

“There’s no way in shape or form excuses to lose in the first or second round with the talent we have.”

Green is hoping to win 50 of the 72 games and fight it out for the conference title.

“Our expectations is at least make it to the Eastern Conference finals.

“We wanna be to the Finals, that’s the goal. Be in the Finals, and once you get there, anything can happen, injuries and all that. Obviously there’s some monster teams in the West, but we have a team, we feel we have the talent enough to actually get this thing done.”

