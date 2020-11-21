Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Sat, Nov 21
    NBA

    Danny Green expresses gratitude as LeBron sends farewell message

    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: AP

    DANNY Green expressed his appreciation after LeBron James sent a farewell message as the champion teammates parted ways.

    Shipped out twice in under a week, Green has landed at Philadelphia following the Lakers trade to Oklahoma City that sent Dennis Schroder to Los Angeles.

    Green was flipped by OKC in a draft-night trade, with the Thunder getting Al Horford.

    It did not take long for LeBron James to pay tribute to Green, the forward who won titles with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors before moving to LA to help get the Lakers back to the top of the NBA.

    James also thanked Quin Cook, who has been waived as the Lakers try to free up cap space.

      PHOTO: AP

