Danny Green expresses gratitude as LeBron sends farewell message

DANNY Green expressed his appreciation after LeBron James sent a farewell message as the champion teammates parted ways.

Shipped out twice in under a week, Green has landed at Philadelphia following the Lakers trade to Oklahoma City that sent Dennis Schroder to Los Angeles.

Green was flipped by OKC in a draft-night trade, with the Thunder getting Al Horford.

It did not take long for LeBron James to pay tribute to Green, the forward who won titles with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors before moving to LA to help get the Lakers back to the top of the NBA.

James also thanked Quin Cook, who has been waived as the Lakers try to free up cap space.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos