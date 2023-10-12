D’Angelo Russell sparks huge third-quarter run as Lakers down Kings

D’ANGELO Russell scored 10 of his 21 points in a game-changing third quarter and Los Angeles got past Sacramento, 109-101, in Anaheim to improve to 2-1 in the preseason on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Los Angeles pulled away in the third quarter by scoring 40 points.

Gabe Vincent added 18 points, and Rui Hachimura and Taurean Prince had 13 apiece for the Lakers. Russell also had eight assists.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis did not play.

Russell had 11 points in the first half, Prince and Vincent each scored 10, and Hachimura added nine to help the Lakers get within 51-50 at halftime.

De’Aaron Fox led the Kings (0-2) with 18 points. Domantas Sabonis had 10 points, 16 rebounds and five assists and Harrison Barnes added 15 points.

Sacramento was 15 of 50 from distance and shot 39 percentoverall.

