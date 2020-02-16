Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA

    Damian Lillard glad to have time to recover from injury during All-Star break

    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    CHICAGO — Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is grateful for the All-Star break.

    He had to pull out of the All-Star Game and the 3-point competition after he strained his groin during Wednesday night's 111-104 loss to Memphis. He was replaced by Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.

    Lillard is averaging 29.5 points and 7.9 assists.

    "Tough injury," he said during Saturday's All-Star media session (Sunday, Manila time).

    "Came at a tough time. Fortunate for me, that game was on the 12th, we don't play again until the 21st. So that's at least nine days of being able to see where I am, get some treatment, do some rehab and go from there."

