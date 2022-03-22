Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA

    Damian Lillard out for remainder of season as he recovers from abdominal injury

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    It's official: Damian Lillard is out for the rest of the season.
    PHOTO: AP

    PORTLAND, Oregon — Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

    Lillard had abdominal surgery on Jan. 13, and it was widely expected he would not return. The Blazers made it official on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

    The team said that Lillard has "progressed well through the reconditioning phase of his rehab protocol" and has reached performance benchmarks. He will continue the rehab process.

    Lillard said he had been bothered by lower abdominal tendinopathy for several years, but it flared up during the Tokyo Olympics.

    Damian Lillard

    A six-time All-Star, Lillard averaged 24 points and 7.3 assists in 29 games this season for the Blazers.

    Portland is 26-44 this season and in 12th place in the Western Conference. The Blazers are in a rebuilding phase after trading away three starters — including Lillard's backcourt teammate CJ McCollum — at the February deadline.

