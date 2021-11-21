Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA

    Dame scores season-high 39 as Blazers beat struggling Sixers

    by erik garcia gundersen, ap
    2 hours ago
    undefined
    Damian Lillard goes 10 for 21 in 37 minutes of action.
    PHOTO: AP

    PORTLAND, Oregon — Damian Lillard scored a season-high 39 points to help the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 118-111, on Saturday night (Sunday, Manila time).

    CJ McCollum added 18 points, Norman Powell had 17, and Jusuf Nurkic finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Portland improved to 8-1 at home and, at 9-8, is above .500 for the first time since Oct. 31.

    Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey each scored 28 points for Philadelphia. Joel Embiid missed his seventh straight game after entering the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

    Harris' layup cut the Blazers' lead to 97-95 at the 6:18 mark, but that was the closest the 76ers would get in the second half.

      TIP-INS

      76ers: Philadelphia also was without Danny Green (left hamstring). And there's been no resolution with Ben Simmons (personal reasons), who has asked to be traded.

      Trail Blazers: Blazers coach Chauney Billups said he wants Lillard to be as comfortable as possible playing through his abdominal injury. After sitting out last Sunday against Denver, Lillard has played in the next three games, despite being deemed a game-time decision Saturday. "It sucks to play hurt man," Billups said. "You can't do a lot of the things that you're accustomed to. But people will still play you like you're 12 for 12 in the game."

      UP NEXT

      76ers: At Sacramento on Monday night.

      Trail Blazers: Host Denver on Tuesday night.

