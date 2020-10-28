Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Mavs willing to trade everyone except Doncic, Porzingis in bid to form Big 3

    THE Dallas Mavericks are eager to form their own Big Three in the hopes of contending for an NBA title next season.

    The Mavericks are willing to trade all their players outside cornerstones Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis in their bid to add a higher 2020 draft pick than the ones they already have in Nos. 18 and 31.

    Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reported the news on Wednesday, Manila time, saying Mavericks president Donnie Nelson “has made it clear to peers leaguewide” that he is in “urgency mode” in his desire to acquire a “third star.”

    Behind Doncic and Porzingis, the Mavericks reached the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016.

    With their moves this offseason, the Mavericks hope to do on a deeper postseason run that sees them fighting for a championship.

