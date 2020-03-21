Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Cuban, Doncic, Powell put up $500K to pay childcare services for COVID-19 frontliners

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    DALLAS Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and star guard Luka Doncic are joining with forward Dwight Powell and the club’s foundation to pledge $500,000 to a Dallas hospital to help pay for day care for the children of health care workers amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

    The donation is being made to the UT Southwestern Medical Center and Parkland Hospital. Cuban says the Mavericks “can’t thank our health care workers enough for putting their patients’ well-being before their own.”

    Continue reading below ↓

    The money is intended for doctors, nurses and a wide range of other workers, including support and janitorial staff. Doncic says the workers “are sacrificing so much to care for others, and I am honored to help.”

    The Mavericks were in the middle of a game against Denver on March 11 when the NBA announced the season was being suspended because of the spread of the coronavirus. The 113-97 Dallas victory was the last game to be completed before the suspension went into effect.

      PHOTO: AP

