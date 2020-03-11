Column: Why cancelling games isn't an easy thing to do for NBA

CHICAGO - The death toll has risen to 31 while the number of people infected with coronavirus here in the United States has exceeded well over 1,000 cases.

The fear of COVID-19 has prompted school closings while forcing a huge chunk of the labor force to work at home. Travel has become sparse and several events where there are mass gatherings have either been postponed or scrapped altogether.

In the NBA, however, attendance has remained robust.

Of the nine games in the schedule on Wednesday, five venues were sold out - the Toyota Center in Houston (18,058), the AT&T Center in San Antonio (18,354), the Moda Center in Portland (19,441) the Chase Center in San Francisco (18,064) and the Staples Center in L.A. (18,997).

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

Although the Bankers Life Fieldhouse didn't reach capacity, some 17,053 showed up while 17,837 were at the United Center to see the Bulls edge the Cavs, 108-103. The FedEx Forum drew 15,388 who watched the Grizzlies bow to the Orlando Magic.

Even the Wizards, a 24-40 team many fans wouldn't come to watch free, attracted 15,048 customers at the Capital One Arena.

Depending on how this medical crisis plays out, the possibility of empty arenas while teams play remains strong.

But that would be the last option because tickets are big business.

The Golden State Warriors, for instance, make somewhere between $2.5 and $2.8 million in gate revenue per home game, topping the NBA, according to Adrian Wojranowski of ESPN.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

Taking away that revenue stream would be brutal to a league already hemorrhaging millions of dollars in broadcasting and merchandising income loss after China ceased to broadcast games in retaliation to Rockets GM Daryl Morey's tweet expressing support for Hong Kong protesters last October.

Whether it's moving venues or restricting attendance, the NBA Board of Governors will eventually come up with a plan with commissioner Adam Silver.

As for the media, change has already occurred, barring us access to locker rooms while maintaining a safe distance of six to eight feet while interviewing a player or a coach, said an NBA email.

For years, one of my annual rituals at the United Center is talking to coach Erik Spoelstra. Win or lose, coach Spo always stops by to give me one-on-one interview without having to go through the process of e-mailing a formal request through the Miami Heat PR team.

Continue reading below ↓

Unfortunately, there will be no such activity this March 18 when the Heat come to town.

Hopefully, the Heat will joust with the Milwaukee Bucks in the playoffs so I can catch up with coach Spo at the Fiserv Forum, which is a short two-hour, 89-mile drive from my house.

GROWING PAINS. If there is such a thing as a sophomore slump or a second year wall, it doesn't exist in the world Luka Doncic.

The 21-year old Dallas Mavericks sensation is averaging 28.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.7 assists per in 53 games. A triple-double machine, he currently has 14 this season, leading to Mavs to a 39-27 record and a likely seat in the playoffs.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

And while the Slovenian wunderkind is balling like heaven, he is having a hell of a time with the referees.

The 6-foot-7, 218-pound Doncic is getting hit too much and says the refs "don't care."

Welcome to the NBA, Luka.

But don't worry young man, as your star rises, you will get the calls. I'm not saying there is preferential treatment for stars in the NBA, but I can tell you that opposing players can't keep hitting you in the mouth without getting whistled for it.

For now, keep the fight away from the whistle-blowers. The playoffs are here soon. You have bigger fish to fry.