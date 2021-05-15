COLUMN: Lakers look headed for play-in, but NBA postseason more fun with LA on it

CHICAGO -- Frank Vogel is cut from the same cloth as Ryan Gregorio.

Smart, articulate, always well put together, and oh so easy to like.

But on the eve of his team's trip to play out the remaining two games of their regular season schedule, the Lakers' head coach was at a loss for words.

"I don't know if that's going to be possible," he replied when ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin asked him about having a full roster for the homestretch run.

I find this troubling, worrisome.

LeBron James is apparently not 100 percent healthy. Not since Uncle Drew has an ankle been talked about this much in the NBA.

"There's a chance that he plays, if things go well," Vogel offered.

PHOTO: AP

I'd rather attempt to split an atom than to try and interpret that generic coachspeak. It's as vague as ECQ, MECQ, GCQ and MGCQ.

Without the King, and with Anthony Davis still relatively banged up, the Pacers could easily outrun the Lakers in Indiana while the Pelicans will have "murder gras" in mind in New Orleans.

These are dangerous times for the defending champs. They are trafficking perilously on play-in tournament avenue and could be t-boned at the intersection of Golden State street.

Can such potential disaster be avoided?

TECHNICALLY, YES. BUT REALISTICALLY, NO. The Lakers must win both road games and pray that the Blazers lose to Denver on Monday, which is unlikely because the Nuggets are likely going to rest or limit the minutes of Nikola Jokic and their starters.

I say that because at No. 3 the Nuggets are almost a lock in that spot. The Clippers, at No. 4, appear to have no interest in moving up and held off Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in a 122-115 loss to the Rockets today.

And besides, the Nuggets, who were beaten by L.A. in the West Finals of the 2019-20 bubble season, probably would relish the thought of seeing the Lakers sweat it out rather than getting an outright playoffs entry .

All these scenarios and unfounded conspiracy theories bring us back to......

Lakers versus Warriors in a play-in collision.

It's not a knockout match because the loser still has a chance to advance to the playoffs by beating the winner of the elimination game between the No. 9 and No. 10 seed.

Still, Lakers versus Warriors will be a must-see TV blockbuster.

Nothing invites more passion than resurrecting old wounds and old grudges.

Whoever thought of this play-in tournament doesn't deserve to be fired. He or she should get a plaque in the Hall of Fame.

Thanks to this format, most of the resting and load management has been purged and fans are treated to exciting games this late in the season.

Will there be a happy ending for LeBron and his minions?

Will the Lakers locker room, a sacred place that I've visited a few times, reek of Dom Perignon once again?

ONLY THE LAKERS BONE DOCTOR KNOWS..

Meanwhile, I just want the Lakers to survive the Warriors ambush.

You don't have to love them to know that the playoffs are more fun when the colorway has some purple-and-gold.

The Lakers are a 13-man soap opera, filled with excitement and drama, and lathered with love and loathing. When healthy, they play plenty of damn good basketball, too.

Do I want this circus to come full circle and win back to back?

Now, that's pushing your luck.

___

