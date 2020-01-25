Column: So hard to be Bull-ish these days if you're a Chicago fan

CHICAGO - It's not the 13th, but the Chicago Bulls had a hellacious Friday, one that offered a portent of the dark days ahead.

It began with the gloomy news that forward Lauri Markkanen is out between four to six weeks with a pelvic injury. It ended with a listless effort against the visiting Sacramento Kings, who staggered into the United Center with six straight losses.

A slow start - down 29-21 after one quarter and 54-44 at halftime - and an icy cold 12-point fourth quarter output left the Bulls frozen with a demoralizing 98-81 defeat.

Despite an underwhelming 17-30 slate, the Bulls, thanks to a remarkably weak Eastern Conference, are just three game behind the 18-25 Brooklyn Nets for the eighth and last playoffs berth.

But given their injury woes and ineffective play, that gap is much wider than it appears.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

Without the 7-foot, 240-pound Markkanen, the Bulls lose 15 points and 6.5 rebounds per. And that's huge for a team that is already missing the services of Otto Porter Jr (broken foot) and Wendell Carter Jr (sprained right ankle).

The 6-foot-8 Porter, the team's highest paid player at $27.2 million this season, was averaging 11.2 points and 3.4 rebounds before the injury held him to just nine games.

Prior to going down, Carter was on beast mode, norming 11.7 points and 9.9 rebounds through 37 games.

Without their damaged bigs, the Bulls will now have to rely heavily on their outside shooting to compensate for the dearth of inside scoring. It's a task that proved too daunting against the Kings as the Bulls hit only 31 of 79 field goals (39.2 percent) and 8-of-37 threes (21.6 percent).

PHOTO: AP



Continue reading below ↓

ZACH FALTERS. Left out as an Eastern Conference starter to the 2020 NBA All-Star Game to be held here in Chicago this February 16, Zach LaVine had the opportunity to make his case as a reserve and represent the Bulls and the host city.

Unfortunately, he managed to disappoint.

LaVine finished with 21 points and six rebounds but he missed 13 of 21 field goals and misfired six of nine triples. The explosive 6-foot-6 guard also had more turnovers (4) than assists (2) and picked up more fouls (4) than steals and blocks combined (1).

With his team down 87-75 with 4:42 left to play, Zach picked up a technical foul at a crucial time when poise was demanded. His T, plus another one from Bulls coach Jim Boylen, turned into a five-point Kings possession when Bogdan Bogdanovic made both free throws and drilled a 3 to extend Sacramento's edge to 92-75.

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The face of a large media market franchise (third behind New York and L.A.) and a two-time slam dunk champion (2015, 2016), Zach LaVine is clearly the Bulls' biggest star, but he will not be All-Star. His team's 17-30 record will drown whatever little hope there is left to be honored as part of the annual mid-season classic.

What started as a promising season for the Bulls appear headed to another disaster. No All-Star invite. No playoffs appearance.

Too bad. Too sad,

And all too familiar.