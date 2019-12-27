Column: Simply put, time is catching up on King James

CHICAGO - Merry Christmas, LeBron James fans.

I'm sorry that this happened in what is supposed to be the "most wonderful time of the year."

Seeing your dear idol get injured yesterday was incredibly painful. But it reminded us of the familiar sad ending when you wish upon a fallen star.

Heartbreak.

Happy New Year, LeBron James fans.

May the heavens shower you with bundles of good fortune because you will need it if your mighty hero will indeed miss a considerable stretch of games as feared and speculated.

Averaging 25.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 10.6 assists per this season, LeBron is the Los Angeles Lakers. He is the reason why they are leading the Western Conference with a 24-7 record.

As told by head coach Frank Vogel to the Orange County Register, this is what the Lakers will lose if LeBron sits out: "All over. Offensive flow, defensive communication, quarterbacking, playmaking offensively, the ability to get guys good shots."

In other words, everything that makes their team zig and zag to the top.

The Lakers without James are strangers dressed in uniforms colored purple but no gold. Minus LeBron, the Lake Show gets reduced from championship contenders to just Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Pelicans.

Look, I neither hate nor dislike LeBron but I'd rather have Ebola virus than root for the guy.

To me, LeBron is royalty.

Flop king. Drama Queen. Prince of "Fakeness."

When LeBron got hurt during the Lakers' 111-106 loss to the Clippers on Christmas Day, it wasn't an act of fate. It was simply nature taking its due course.

This latest health crisis, an "aggravated groin injury," was preceded by what was termed as a "thoracic muscle strain."

Yada. Yada. Yada.

Fancy medical jargon.

I once took a close friend to the emergency room here in Chicago. Days after the visit, he got a bill that included $25 for what was described as a "mucus expulsion device." After calling the hospital for clarification, we found out that it was simply a box of cheap tissue paper.

So don't be overly concerned with LeBron's afflictions. It's probably nothing more than wear and tear.

DAMAGED GOODS? LeBron is 34 years and 361 days old. He has 47,283 usage minutes on his knees right now. And that doesn't even include the toll of 239 playoffs games and the off-season stints for USA Basketball.

This man is about to be broken.

Per the Business Insider, LeBron spends approximately $1.5 million to take care of his health.

He has two former Navy SEALs and a bevy of massage therapists in his strength and conditioning staff. He employs an army of chefs and nutritionists that make sure no unwanted nutrients invade his sacred body. He also has a hyperbaric chamber that boosts recovery and mental awareness.

All of that don't matter.

Time encroaches on all the walls that man builds to stop the ticking of the clock.

Time weakened Micheal Jordan.

Time vanquished Kobe Bryant.

Time is currently eating at LeBron James.

I have four words for the king: Hail, hail, load management.

I can't imagine the medley of emotions LeBron's fans must be going through these difficult times.

Anger. Sadness. Denial.

To help them go through the struggle I suggest a wonderful song that LeBron and his rabid loyalists might like.

Flop the magic dragon.