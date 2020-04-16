Column: Pacquiao playground may yet host the NBA playoffs

CHICAGO - The bit of good news came in a trickle.

But in the midst of an agonizing and seemingly unending drought, a trickle is good enough. Sometimes, hope is all we need.

Sports in America, the NBA included, could return.

"There's a way of doing that," Dr.Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious diseases expert in the U.S., told "The Good Luck America" show on SnapChat yesterday.

However, the fear of a second wave of a wild COVID-19 spread and the disturbing development that those who had survived the disease can be retested positive means that "nobody comes to the stadiums."

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, whose league is hemorrhaging millions of dollars, has encouraged his staff to come up with ideas of a possible return to action.

And the one that makes the most sense is playing out the remainder of the season in a single location where some containment can be achieved.

Don Wetzel of Yahoo Sports made a fabulous suggestion: The MGM Grand in Las Vegas, home to many of Manny Pacquiao's greatest triumphs.

With 6,852 rooms, MGM is the largest hotel in the country. It can feed and house the players, trainers, coaching staff and PR personnel of the 30 NBA teams.

The NBA playoffs and Finals in Sin City is certainly doable, albeit extremely challenging.

And less fun.

Fan attendance and interaction is central to the excitement in all of sports.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

So when LeBron James soars to hammer down a contested tomahawk dunk over Kawhi Leonard, will he roar and flex his pecs in an empty arena?

When Luka Doncic flicks a no-look pass to a barreling Kristaps Porzingis who converts an and-one, does the play become less thrilling minus the roar of a jubilant crowd?

Of course, it does.

But sports, as we knew it, will never be the same again in the U.S. where there are 30,985 deaths and 639,664 coronavirus cases.

Only a vaccine can make things normal again, scientists say. And it might take up to 18 months to develop that cure.

For now, if a re-start ever comes to fruition, get ready for NBA games being played out before empty seats in the arena.

NO BULL. In a moment of weakness, Scottie Pippen made a confession: "I am no longer employed by the Bulls."

What!?

It's the kind of surprise that leaves one's mouth wide open.

Continue reading below ↓

For the better part of a decade, Pippen, a six-time champion and seven-time All-Star, had been a fixture in the organization as team ambassador and special adviser to COO Micheal Reinsdorf.

Given the Bulls recent failures, the thought comes to mind that maybe he was canned for giving bad advice. Or, as the Chicago Sun-Times reported, maybe Pip could no longer commit to his duties in Chicago now that he is a regular at The Jump NBA show which is being taped in Los Angeles.

Continue reading below ↓

Whatever caused the split, Pippen made it clear he wasn't too happy losing a side gig that paid at least $125,000 a year.

It's ashtray money given that the now 54-year old small forward had amassed $109 million in NBA salaries in 17 seasons. But still, free money, you know.

"It's probably a good thing, right?" Pippen asked about his firing. "I like to associate myself with winning."

Per BasketballReference.com. Pippen dished out 6,135 assists in his career. But that parting shot on the Bulls management was clearly a turnover.

We might not like some bridges we cross in life. We can't burn them, either.