Column: Iguodala return gives jinxed Warriors season a rare feel-good moment

CHICAGO - There were cheers and tears, goosebumps, and an emotionally powerful video tribute.

For the first time in this agonizing, injury-ravaged season, the Golden State Warriors had a reason to celebrate, giving their spanking new $1.4 billion Chase Center home arena a signature moment.

Andre Iguodala is back home.

The versatile 6-foot-6, 215-pound guard-forward departed this past offseason when the team suddenly traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies in a move that purged his $17 million salary for cap-clearing purposes.

But that's all in the past now and if there was some friction between the two sides as a result of the divorce, it has clearly been cooled off by the magic of time's passing.

Iguodala was feted like a conquering hero, drenched with a standing ovation by a weary fan base that had endured a 12-42 record, the worst in the entire NBA.

His return sparked beautiful memories of how good the Warriors were when the core pieces of their dynasty was intact.

The Splash Brothers - Steph Curry and Klay Thompson - along with Kevin Durant and Draymond Green clearly occupy the largest space in the hearts of the Dub Nation faithful, but there will always be room for Iguodala.

He was a Warrior for six seasons and 413 games. His averages, although not jolting at 7.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per, reflected an all-purpose pursuit to winning.

"We call him the Swiss Army knife," Thompson said in a pre-game speech to honor the former teammate who helped Golden State win three titles while capturing the 2015 NBA Finals MVP trophy.

At age 36, with 15 seasons in his rear view mirror and months of conditioning work in front of him after sitting out in Memphis, Iggy showed some rust in a two-point, 17-minute appearance during the Miami Heat's 113-101 victory.

The night's stats, however, didn't matter. Only the place did.

"I just left," Iguodala told the crowd, "but it feels like home."

TORONWHO RAPTORS. Terence Davis, Chris Boucher and Rondae Hollis Jefferson will never be accused of being popular or recognizable.

They are just a few of the several faceless members of the Toronto Raptors who provide the depth that has allowed the team a legitimate shot at defending their NBA title.

Orphaned by Kawhi Leonard last July, the belief was that the Raptors would fall so deep that they might even struggle for a playoffs berth.

Not quite.

After winning a franchise record 15th straight today, edging the Timberwolves, 137-126, the Raptors are 40-14 and second overall in the Eastern Conference. They haven't lost since the Spurs stung them, 105-104, at Scotiabank Arena last January 12.

What a difference a month makes.

Paskal Siakam is a deserving All-Star nod who is leading the team with 23.7 points per. Kyle Lowry had battled through bumps and bruises and still managed to give 19.8 points and 7.5 assists an outing.

Fred VanVleet, meanwhile, is continuing on with his growth as a playmaker, norming 17.9 points and 6.9 dimes a game.

And just like players, head coach Nick Nurse is weaving greatness under the shadows.

Even without The Klaw, the Raptors have remained iron tough with resistance. Their 105.5 defensive rating is second in the league while the meager 106.7 points they surrender per game is fifth overall.

The Raptors are boring. They don't give any rim-racking slam dunk highlights. They don't produce fancy no-look passes or killer crossovers, either.

They just keep on winning.