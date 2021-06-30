COLUMN: After Freak accident, Hawks don't fear the deer

CHICAGO -- The first sign of trouble came in a March 6, 2020 game against the Los Angeles Lakers where he landed awkwardly following a dunk.

In March this year, per The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, the same left knee was sprained and Giannis Antetokounmpo missed six of his team's games in the ensuing 11 days.

Today's injury, officially diagnosed as a hyperextension is the third time. And it appears to potentially cause the most harm for The Greek Freak and the Bucks.

Atlanta 110. Milwaukee 88.

Make no mistake, though, the Hawks won Game 4 on the strength of their inspired and spirited play. Giannis' injury, which happened with 7:14 left in the third quarter, only hastened the process.

Even before the Bucks superstar left the State Farm Arena floor for good, the Hawks were already in control and up 10. "Rollin' like a river," as Tina Turner would say.

And when they saw blood in the water, they went on a 15-2 run that put the outcome beyond doubt and the Eastern Conference finals series tied at 2-2.

"We didn't come out with energy tonight. We just thought we were going to walk in and win the game. We didn't do anything to show that we wanted to win this game tonight. We were flat, and our guy's injury was just another part of the puzzle to us losing," said veteran forward P.J. Tucker.

I COULDN'T AGREE MORE.

The Hawks threw the first punch with a 10-2 start and the stunned, staggered Bucks played uphill just minutes after tip-off. Already beaten physically, the emotional letdown of losing Antetokounmpo only added to the misery.

The Bucks missed 31 of 38 threes. And except for one attempt which he airballed, Giannis' absence got nothing to do with that.

And instead of rallying behind their injured leader, the rest of the Bucks quickly bent over and got whipped, 48-36, the rest of the way.

Khris Middleton couldn't come close to replicating his heroic 38-point masterpiece that led to a 113-102 Bucks victory in Game 3.

Forty-eight hours later, with more burden on his shoulders, Middleton proved to be a lesser mortal for the task. He finished with only 16 points on 6-for-17 shooting. He was 0-for-7 from 3 and had more turnovers and fouls (6) than he had assists (5).

Besides bricking 51 of their 84 field goals, a 39-percent failure rate, the Bucks were out-rebounded, 43-42, lost the assists battle, 26-19, and committed more turnovers, 15-11.

Instead of pouncing on a team without its best player, Trae Young, the Bucks bounced with their worst performance of the series. It's the same pit of overconfidence that swallowed the Phoenix Suns in their Game 5 loss to the Clippers the other day.

Had the Bucks played with some urgency, they could have easily built a huge lead early and utilized that cushion to survive Giannis' injury and win Game 4.

Instead, they head home to Milwaukee decimated and disheartened.

Even with two of the next three games held at the Fiserv Forum, advancing to the NBA Finals without the 28.2 points and 12.7 rebounds that Giannis is averaging this post-season will be a tremendous, if not insurmountable, challenge.

With veterans Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez healthy, I have no doubt that the Bucks will put up a good fight at home in Game 5 on Friday.

But I'm also sure that right now, the Hawks don't fear the deer.

