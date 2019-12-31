Column: Fiery Clarkson form with Jazz bodes well for free agency

CHICAGO - During his time with Cleveland, Jordan Clarkson was everything any franchise would want from a player.

He was a pro all throughout. Had no issues on and off the court. And he did everything on full throttle, including the development of his game on both ends of the floor.

Jordan Clarkson was like a sleek, expensive Mercedes Benz sedan. Unfortunately for the rebuilding Cavs, a mini van made more sense for their needs. And that's why they cashed JC's value in the open market,

Operating on the last year of a four-year $50 million deal that he inked while with the Los Angeles Lakers on July 2016, Jordan wasn't cheap and keeping him from fleeing would have required opening the safe.

Hence the December 23 trade.

Cleveland flipped Clarkson's expiring contract for a somewhat broken Dante Exum and two second-round picks. With Jordan's fat paycheck off the books, the Cavs immediately went $5 million under the salary cap threshold, according to The Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Kevin Porter Jr will now take Jordan's place. Porter doesn't have Clarkson's explosiveness and experience but this exuberant, muscle flexing kid can ball, averaging 8.4 points and 3.2 rebounds in just 21.6 minutes an outing.

Taken 30th overall in the 2018 NBA draft, the 6-foot-4, 216-pound Porter fits the Cavs' slow and deliberate climb back to relevance. He is only 19 and his rookie scale salary worth $9.1 million for four years doesn't come close to breaking the bank.

"It's quite evident Cleveland is in rebuild mode," Jordan's father, Mike, told me via Facebook messenger. "Jordan and our family prepared for the certainty of a trade scenario coming to fruition."

At age 27, in his third team in six seasons, Clarkson's NBA journey continues.

SO FAR SO GREAT.

In his third game as a Jazz, Jordan is playing beautiful music in Utah. He has scored 48 points with five rebounds and four assists while hitting 15 of 38 field goals and 6-of-17 threes in 73 minutes of action.

More importantly, the Jazz are unbeaten at 3-0 with JC providing a jolt off the bench. His quick impact is stunning given that he has yet to fully grasp the Utah playbook which contains a myriad of complex schemes and sets.

"He's been everything we thought he was going to be these past three games," Donovan Mitchell told The Salt Lake City Tribune today after Jordan knocked down four triples and poured in 20 as Utah dispatched the Pistons, 104-81, for their eighth win in nine starts.

"He's gonna attack the rim, he's being aggressive, making the right reads. He is learning all these stuff on the fly and still playing well. We are glad to have him," Mitchell added.

But can the Jazz keep him when Jordan becomes a free agent this July?

"No one's Nostradamus, so we can't predict the future," said Mike Clarkson.

Here's the thing, though. The Jazz are currently 23rd in the NBA in payroll at $120.8 million. Next season, their payroll is only $105.5 million, which is $10.5 million less than the projected $116 million cap.

The Jazz appear to have both the salary cap room and the money to convince Jordan to stick around.

Will the parties, however, come to terms and at what price?

As the New Year beckons, no one knows where Jordan goes. But wherever the destination, it's going to be a happy, wealthy summer of 2020.