COLUMN: Cold, careless Ice Trae and Hawks fall prey to Bucks

CHICAGO -- It was a disappointing departure from the close and exciting games that have characterized these 2021 NBA playoffs.

After the home team uncorked a 43-17 second quarter run, the half ended at 77-45 and the third and fourth quarters were played only because the rules dictated it. Sadly by then, the outcome had already been settled.

Cold, careless, and vulnerable, the Hawks superstar known as Ice Trae fell easy prey to a Bucks team that played with a vengeance.

Milwaukee 125. Atlanta 91.

No need to send crime scene technicians to investigate the bloodbath that occurred in front of 17,341 screaming, roaring witnesses inside the Fiserv Forum. No need to work overtime in the lab, either.

This one was simple to dissect.

After missing 28 of 36 threes in Game 1, the Bucks hit their 3s early and often in Game 2 and ended up going 15-of-41 beyond the arc. They converted six more triples than the Hawks, ,a plus 18 advantage.

Trae Young turned from sublime to subpar.

PHOTO: AP

No shimmy shake, just plenty of shaking the head.

After standing atop the basketball universe with a collection of 48 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds in the opener, Young crashed back to earth in Game 2 with a regrettable, forgettable 15 points on 6-of-16 shooting from the field, including 1-for-8 from downtown.

He also crippled his team with nine turnovers.

"I take complete responsibility for what happened tonight. Taking care of the ball is something I have to be better at. I will be better at it. They just upped their physicality tonight and we have to do the same," Young told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, assumed less responsibility in his team's offense, scoring a mere 25. But that output was more than enough as his main cohorts -- Brook Lopez, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton --- combined for 53.

Stealing two in Milwaukee would have been most ideal but the split allowed the Hawks to gain home-court advantage in this best-of-seven series.

Game 3 will be at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Monday and I expect the real Trae Young to show up.

HERE COME THE SUNS. Despite losing Game 3 yesterday, 106-92, the Phoenix Suns are favored by the odds makers to win tomorrow's Game 4 on the road at Staples Center.

And for plenty of good reasons, beginning with the simple fact that the Suns are the better team against one that has been orphaned by the injured Kawhi Leonard, who averages 30.9 points and 9.1 rebounds in these playoffs.

Through Games 1 to 3, Paul George has amassed an impressive 87 points, 25 rebounds and 19 assists.

But as saviors go, I don't trust him the way I don't trust the SBP to run our 3x3 program.

As shown in Game 2, where he folded like an accordion and missed two free throws that could have given the Clips a 3-point lead with 8.2 seconds to go, George just didn't seem to have the killer gene that separates the superstars from the stars.

Down 0-2 against the Mavs and 0-2 against the Jazz, the Clippers have been playing with too much fire this post-season.

This time, the Suns will burn them in six games.

