Column: Chicago fans stay away as Bulls go from bad to worse

CHICAGO - According to BasketballReference.com, the Chicago Bulls lead the league in attendance so far, scooping in 295,593 spectators through 16 home games at the United Center.

Stats don't lie, but in this case, it doesn't tell the whole story, either.

The truth is, attendance is down for the third straight season.

The Bulls averaged an over capacity crowd of 21,680 at the United Center during the 2016-17 season. It dipped to 20,776 in 2017-18 and to 20,084 last season.

Now, the bleeding is more pronounced at 18,474. The fact that the Bulls own the largest arena in the league in terms of seating capacity is the only reason why they are deceptively on top.

PHOTO: AP

The United Center holds 20,917 seats. That's 4,050 more than what the Smoothie King Center, the smallest NBA arena, can hold. The Lakers accommodate 19,068 at Staples Center while the Milwaukee Bucks occupy 17,727 at Fiserv Forum.

But the thing about big arenas is that it can't hide empty seats, which was the case at the United Center last December 4 when only 15,017 showed up when Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies visited, the lowest turnout in 15 years.

Dubbed as The House That Michael Jordan Built, the UC opened in 1994. United Airlines quickly purchased the naming rights, a deal that was extended in 2013 for a reported $100 million for 20 more years.

Valued by Forbes at $2.9 billion, the Bulls are not hurting for money.

Unfortunately, as pointed out by the Daily Herald, the team hasn't been prudent with its spending. In 2017, they handed Cristiano Felicio a four-year, $32 million extension and gifted a broken Dwyane Wade with a two-year $47 million deal.

THIS PAST OFFSEASON the Bulls signed veteran Thaddeus Young to three years and $41 million. They also lured Tomas Satoransky from the Washington Wizards and snared him for three-years and $30 million.

The investments haven't shown a fair return just yet. Satoransky is underwhelming while Young is unhappy. All he wants for Christmas is more playing time.

Meanwhile, the fans have turned away. They must have figured out that there are better, more rewarding ways to spend their money.

Watching the Bulls is like watching a drama flick. You pay for what is supposed to be entertainment but you end up crying.

PHOTO: AP

The Golden State Warriors, the worst team in the NBA with a 5-23 record, have beaten the Bulls twice this season. So have the 12-17 Charlotte Hornets. The Knicks and the Cavs, both 6-21, have also crushed the Bulls.

These ugly losses not only angers the fans into staying home, it also gives them less will power to turn on the TV and witness the mayhem.

The hope is that things will turn around.

It has not.

In fact, it's gotten worse.

While visiting the Chesapeake Energy Arena in OKC yesterday, the Bulls lost to the Thunder after taking a 57-31 lead at the 5:31 mark of the second quarter.

"We gave it up, man. They did their thing, but it's our game right there," a frustrated Zach LaVine told the Associated Press after the Bulls' slate plunged to 10-19.

Another winnable game slips. And a once promising season is swiftly slipping away.

"It can go either way the last two minutes. It didn't go our way," Bulls head coach Jim Boylen said as he attempted to rationalize another squandered opportunity.

I beg to disagree, Mr. Boylen.

When your team is up 26 points. When the other team coughs up 26 turnovers. And when your star player - LaVine - is lighting it up the with 39 points, the game shouldn't have come down to the last two minutes.

This is why fans have recoiled from the United Center.

Tired of the losing.

Sick of the excuses.