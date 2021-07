Colangelo hopes to see old team Suns seal NBA title in five

MILWAUKEE — Jerry Colangelo is headed to Game Five in Phoenix, hoping to see his old team win its first NBA title.

Getting the series over would sure help his current team, too.

Colangelo was the Suns' first general manager when the organization entered the league as an expansion team in 1968. Over the next 43 years, he went on to hold titles of coach, president, managing general partner, chief executive officer and chairman.

"You give birth to a franchise like I did and was part of it for 40 years, I have a vested interest in their success and I'm hopeful that this is it for them, that they can win a championship," Colangelo said. "It would mean something to me."

Now managing director of the US men's national team, Colangelo is with the Americans in Las Vegas for training camp and exhibition games before the Olympics.

Team USA reinforcements

Milwaukee's Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, along with the Suns' Devin Booker, will join the Americans once the finals are over. Without them, the US has dropped two of its first three exhibition games.

"We're operating short-handed and if you have a guy down because of even a tweak, we don't have a lot of depth," Colangelo said. "So it's been challenging here from that perspective."

Colangelo has gone to some of the Suns' playoff games, their first since 2010. He watched their strong run in the bubble last year and believed early on the addition of Chris Paul to a good young core could make this a strong season.

"You could just sense it and see it coming together and they're fun to watch, they really are," Colangelo said.

