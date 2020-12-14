Coby White, Zach LaVine show way as Bulls overpower Rockets in endgame

THE Chicago Bulls came up with a strong fourth quarter to defeat the Houston Rockets, 104-91, in an NBA preseason game on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

Zach LaVine scored 23 points and was a rebound short of a double-double for for the Bulls, who overpowered the Rockets 31-12 in the final period.

Coby White added 20 points and Patrick Williams added 13 points off the bench.

John Wall had 21 points, going 7 for 17, in 24 minutes of play for Houston.

David Nwaba had 11 points, while DeMarcus Cousins, Eric Gordon and Ben McLemore scored 10 each for the Rockets.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN