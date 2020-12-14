Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Coby White, Zach LaVine show way as Bulls overpower Rockets in endgame

    THE Chicago Bulls came up with a strong fourth quarter to defeat the Houston Rockets, 104-91, in an NBA preseason game on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

    Zach LaVine scored 23 points and was a rebound short of a double-double for for the Bulls, who overpowered the Rockets 31-12 in the final period.

    Coby White added 20 points and Patrick Williams added 13 points off the bench.

    John Wall had 21 points, going 7 for 17, in 24 minutes of play for Houston.

    David Nwaba had 11 points, while DeMarcus Cousins, Eric Gordon and Ben McLemore scored 10 each for the Rockets.

