Clippers waste huge early lead but recover to spoil Lakers celebration

THE Clippers saw a 22-point lead vanish, but recovered to defeat the Lakers, 116-109, spoiling the champions’ opening-day celebration on Tuesday in Los Angeles (Wednesday, Manila time).

Paul George scored 33 points on 13 of 18 shooting, while Kawhi Leonard went 10 for 26 and finished with 26 points as the Clippers won on the night the Lakers received their championship rings.

Clippers new guy Serge Ibaka made his presence felt early, scoring 15 and pulling down six rebounds.

Ivica Zubac and Lou Williams had 11 each off the bench for the Clippers, who led 39-17 but allowed the Lakers to tie the game at 75.

LeBron James had 22 points on 7 of 17 shooting, while Anthony Davis shot 8 for 15 and finished with 18 points.

Starting point guard Dennis Schroder had 14 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for the Lakers.

Montrezl Harrell had 17 points against his former team, while Kyle Kuzma added 15.