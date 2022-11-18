Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Jackson shows way, Kawhi returns as Clippers rally past Pistons

    by Associated Press
    Just now
    Reggie Jackson Clippers vs Pistons
    Reggie Jackson rises for a layup.
    PHOTO: AP

    LOS ANGELES — Reggie Jackson scored 23 points and Los Angeles rallied to beat Detroit, 96-91, on Friday, Manila time with Kawhi Leonard in the starting lineup for the first time this season.

    Clippers vs Pistons recap

    Paul George and Marcus Morris added 16 points each and Ivica Zubac tied his career high with 18 rebounds.

    Leonard finished with six points on 2-of-8 shooting and had five rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes. He had missed 12 straight games since coming off the bench in two of the first three games to begin the season. Leonard had been dealing with stiffness in his right knee, which was surgically repaired in July 2021. He missed all of last season while rehabbing.

    Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26 points for Detroit.

      Reggie Jackson rises for a layup.
      PHOTO: AP

