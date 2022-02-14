Clippers new guy Norman Powell out indefinitely with foot injury

LOS ANGELES — Newly acquired Norman Powell is out indefinitely for the Los Angeles Clippers with a broken bone in his left foot.

The team said on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) that he fractured the medial sesamoid bone in his foot in Thursday's loss at Dallas and no surgery is planned at this time.

Acquired from the Blazers in a trade, Norman Powell joins Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on the Clippers injured list.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Powell joins injured All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on the sidelines. Leonard has yet to play this season while recovering from offseason surgery on a torn ACL and George hurt his right elbow in December. Leonard and George attended Sunday's Super Bowl in Inglewood together.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Powell got hurt in his third game with the team when Maxi Kleber stepped on his foot.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.