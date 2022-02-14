Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Feb 14
    NBA

    Clippers new guy Norman Powell out indefinitely with foot injury

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    undefined
    Norman Powell suffers an injury just over a week after trade from Blazers to Clippers.
    PHOTO: AP

    LOS ANGELES — Newly acquired Norman Powell is out indefinitely for the Los Angeles Clippers with a broken bone in his left foot.

    The team said on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) that he fractured the medial sesamoid bone in his foot in Thursday's loss at Dallas and no surgery is planned at this time.

    Norman Powell Acquired from the Blazers in a trade, Norman Powell joins Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on the Clippers injured list.

    Continue reading below ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Powell joins injured All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on the sidelines. Leonard has yet to play this season while recovering from offseason surgery on a torn ACL and George hurt his right elbow in December. Leonard and George attended Sunday's Super Bowl in Inglewood together.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      Powell got hurt in his third game with the team when Maxi Kleber stepped on his foot.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Norman Powell suffers an injury just over a week after trade from Blazers to Clippers.
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again