Kawhi still out as Clippers face elimination in Game Five against Suns

PHOENIX — Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss a third straight playoff game for the Los Angeles Clippers, who are facing elimination against the Phoenix Suns.

The Clippers listed the five-time All-Star as out in their injury update on Monday night (Tuesday, Manila time).

See Butler erupts for 56 as Heat down Bucks to to close in on conference semis

Leonard has a sprained right knee, the same injury that has sidelined teammate Paul George since March 21. The Suns lead the best-of-seven series 3-1, with Game Five on Tuesday in Phoenix.

Leonard hurt his knee in Game One and played through it in Game Two, but his condition worsened. He missed Games Three and Four and the Clippers lost both contests.

PHOTO: AP

The 31-year-old missed all of last season while recovering from a torn right ACL.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP averaged 34.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and six assists in the first two games against the Suns.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN