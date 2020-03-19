Clippers guard Terance Mann undergoes surgery to repair ligament on right hand

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann has had surgery to repair a ligament in his right hand, the team said on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

The surgery was performed on Tuesday. Mann was injured during a game on March 8 while on assignment with the team's G League affiliate in Ontario, California. No timetable for his return has been set.

Mann has averaged 1.6 points and 1.1 assists in 35 games for the Clippers this season. The first-year guard out of Florida State played 20 games in the G League, averaging 15.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists.