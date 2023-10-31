Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Tue, Oct 31
    James Harden to LA? Clippers-Sixers trade in the works — report

    The Beard could be teaming up with Klaw and PG soon
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    THE Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly finalizing a trade for Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden.

    The 34-year-old former MVP, who picked up a $35.6 million contract option with the Sixers then demanded a trade, is moving to the Clippers along with 38-year-old forward PJ Tucker, according to the LA Times.

    The Clippers are reportedly trading Nicolas Batum and Marcus Morris, both 34; 32-year-old Robert Covington, 22-year-old Kenyon Martin Jr. and future draft picks, including a 2028 first-rounder.

    If the deal pushes through, Harden joins his fifth team in the NBA and a third consecutive attempt to win with a super squad after stints in Brooklyn and Philadelphia.

    Paul George, Kawhi Leonard

    With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George leading the way, the Clippers are off to a 2-1 start.

    The Sixers are also at 2-1, with Joel Embiid leading the way.

