James Harden to LA? Clippers-Sixers trade in the works — report

THE Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly finalizing a trade for Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden.

The 34-year-old former MVP, who picked up a $35.6 million contract option with the Sixers then demanded a trade, is moving to the Clippers along with 38-year-old forward PJ Tucker, according to the LA Times.

The Clippers are reportedly trading Nicolas Batum and Marcus Morris, both 34; 32-year-old Robert Covington, 22-year-old Kenyon Martin Jr. and future draft picks, including a 2028 first-rounder.

If the deal pushes through, Harden joins his fifth team in the NBA and a third consecutive attempt to win with a super squad after stints in Brooklyn and Philadelphia.

With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George leading the way, the Clippers are off to a 2-1 start.

The Sixers are also at 2-1, with Joel Embiid leading the way.

