Clippers assessing Paul George trade value ahead of NBA draft — reports

IS Paul George being shipped out?

The Los Angeles Clippers look to be weighing their options with the 33-year-old forward. The team bowed out of the first round of the Western Conference playoff.

George is set to earn a base salary of $45,640,165 in 2023-24.

PHOTO: AP

NBA insider Marc Stein said the Clippers seem to be assessing the All-Star forward’s trade value.

"League sources tell The Stein Line that the LA Clippers have left various rival teams with the impression through their Draft Week conversations that they are, at a minimum, attempting to gauge Paul George's trade value and, to hear some describe it, giving real consideration to the idea of disassembling the Kawhi Leonard/George tandem," Stein wrote in his newsletter on Tuesday night (Wednesday, Manila time).

