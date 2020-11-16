A CHAMPIONSHIP run with the Los Angeles Lakers complete, Rajon Rondo could wind up making an attempt at a title with the crosstown rival LA Clippers.

Rondo has a player option worth $2.62 million but is expected to decline, with the Clippers among top potential destinations, according to reports.

The Lakers are making backcourt changes, starting with the agreed Dennis Schroder trade for Danny Green and a draft pick with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Clippers, meanwhile, are looking to upgrade after the much-hyped team led by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George could not get past the conference semifinals after taking a 3-1 lead over the Denver Nuggets.

The Atlanta Hawks are also among the potential suitors, according to Brad Turner of the LA Times.

But instead of running plays for a contender, the role will be much different in Atlanta with a developing team led by Trae Young.

