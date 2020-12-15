Exum spark, Drummond double-double power Cavaliers past Pacers

THE Cleveland Cavaliers asserted their mastery of the Indiana Pacers – at least in preseason play, rolling to a 116-106 win to stay unbeaten on Tuesday, Manila time at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Dante Exum fired 23 points on top of five assists, four boards, one steal, and one block in 27 minutes off the bench, while Andre Drummond and Darius Garland added 17 points apiece for the Cavaliers, who also overcame the Pacers, 107-104, last Saturday.

Dante Exum celebrates with Isaac Okoro.

Drummond made all but two of his eight shots and finished with a double-double by grabbing 11 rebounds, alongside three blocks, and two steals.

Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers with 18 points, nine rebounds, and three assists in 26 minutes, while Aaron Holiday added 16 points, spiked by four triples, on top of three rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 32 minutes in a losing effort.

