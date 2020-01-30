Clarksons forever grateful to Kobe for taking rookie Jordan under his wing

CHICAGO - Three days after Kobe Bryant, his 13-year old daughter Gianna, and seven other people died in a fiery helicopter crash at a California hillside, things have stayed the same.

You're hurt. I'm hurt. We're all hurt.

And so are the Clarksons.

"This one cuts deep. We are taking it a day a time," Mike, Jordan Clarkson's father, told me via Facebook messenger a few hours ago.

The elder Clarkson was in Utah when he heard of the tragic news on Sunday afternoon (early Monday morning Manila time). Jordan, on the other hand, was in practice as the Jazz prepared for the Houston Rockets' visit the following day at the Vivint Smart Arena.

Before he was traded to Cleveland in February 2018, Jordan began his pro career in Los Angeles where he played 273 games with the Lakers, learning and thriving under his childhood idol, Kobe Bryant.

"Years before the NBA, Jordan asked for a fathead." recalls Mike.

"After several conversations, it was the only thing allowed on his wall: A Kobe Bryant fathead!"

Years later, after Jordan landed with the Lakers as the 46th pick of the 2014 NBA draft, Mike said he placed a call to then Lakers trainer Gary Vitti wondering if he could "facilitate Jordan sitting down to pick Kobe's basketball mind."

Unfortunately, the request was met with a polite push-back.

"Kobe doesn't talk to rookies. Jordan must prove himself, "Vitti replied.

The young Clarkson got the message loud and clear and showed what he can do in training camp. The effort impressed Kobe, who then publicly raved about Jordan's "incredible work ethic and talent."

And just like that, the the doors blew wide open. Hinges and all.

Not only did Kobe speak to Jordan, Mike fondly remembers. "He decided to mentor and teach the rookie about fundamentals and the nuisances of the NBA. And for that Jordan is forever indebted for what Kobe did to build his confidence and propel his basketball career."

Jordan's time with the NBA is still an unfinished book, but in more than a few occasions, he has proven to be a clutch player who has clearly acquired that revered "Mamba mentality."

Through 427 games across three different teams, the 27-year old JC has averaged 14.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per. Since joining the Jazz following a December 23 trade, he has helped Utah win 14 of their last 17 games.

"Our family is truly grateful and will never forget how Kobe took pride in his 'rookie'. We thank him for what he taught the world about competitiveness, determination and hard work. Rest in peace, Kobe and GiGi. Much respect and love," Clarkson added.

Day Three into this worldwide mourning, a dark time when the entire NBA is blanketed with uncommon sadness, more and more stories have emerged about how Kobe had inspired so many people not only with his competitive fire but with his kindness as a person.

I normally do not delegate my grief to the lyrics of a song, but from this day forward it would be impossible not to think about the Lakers icon every time I hear the words of this Josh Groban ballad.

You raise me up so I can stand on mountains.

You raise me up to walk on stormy seas

I am strong when I am on your shoulders

You raise me up more than I can be