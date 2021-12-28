Jordan Clarkson shows way as Jazz sans Mitchell edge Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz beat the San Antonio Spurs, 110-104, on Monday night (Tuesday, Manila time) for their fourth straight victory.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 19 points and Joe Ingles added 17 for Utah, which has won 12 of 14.

Derrick White scored 21 points and Doug McDermott added 17 for San Antonio, who had its season-high, three-game winning streak snapped.

San Antonio went on an 8-0 run to close within 108-102 with 22 seconds left after Spurs coach Gregg Popovich emptied the bench, but Clarkson sealed the victory with a pair of free throws.

The Spurs entered the game with the league's third-best scoring offense, but the Jazz shut that down after a fast start.

The Jazz were without injured guard Donovan Mitchell. Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray missed his second straight game while in the league's health and safety protocols.

The absence of each team's leading scorer didn't hamper either offense initially. Both shot better than 60% in the opening quarter, shooting a combined 24 for 40.

Utah opened a 15-point lead while scoring 11 straight in the second quarter. Gobert's presence impacted the Spurs' short jumpers and layups. San Antonio went 7 for 26 in the second quarter, failing to make a field goal for 5 1/2 minutes.

Gobert finished with three blocks but altered numerous shots in the second and third quarters as Utah took command of the game.

Jordan Clarkson and the Jazz improve to 24-9, third in the West. PHOTO: AP

TIP-INS

Jazz: Mitchell is expected to miss at least two games after straining his back in the first quarter of Saturday's win over Dallas. … Mike Conley has 1,300 career steals. … Utah is 14-3 against the West. … Udoka Azubuike (ankle) and Malik Fitts (shoulder) both missed the game with injuries. … The Jazz limited their previous 10 opponents to 108 points per game.

Spurs: San Antonio had scored at least 110 points in its previous 10 games. It was their longest such streak since 11 straight in March 1984. … Keldon Johnson made his 100th career start in his 118th game with the Spurs. Only Tim Duncan (118 starts), David Robinson (116), Willie Anderson (115), Tony Parker (113) and Sean Elliott (106) had more career starts over the same time period. … Jock Landale is shooting 64% on 3-pointers. … The Spurs are 8-13 against the West.

UP NEXT

Jazz: At Portland on Wednesday.

Spurs: Host Miami on Wednesday.

