    CJ McCollum out indefinitely with collapsed right lung

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has been diagnosed with a collapsed right lung and will be sidelined indefinitely, the team said Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

    McCollum was injured in the final quarter of the Blazers' 145-117 loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday. He was listed as probable with a rib contusion for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers, but did not play in the 102-90 loss.

    McCollum's condition was revealed by a CT scan, the team said.

    He is averaging 20.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists this season.

      McCollum's injury is one of several to befall the struggling Blazers. All-Star Damian Lillard has missed four games with lower abdominal tendinopathy. Backup point guard Anfernee Simons is out with a right ankle sprain, while forward Nassir Little has missed four games with a left ankle sprain.

      Guard Ben McLemore left the game against the Clippers with a bruised hip. Center Cody Zeller has a bruised right quad.

