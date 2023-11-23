Chris Paul thrown out by ref nemesis in return to valley of the Suns

PHOENIX — Chris Paul's return to Phoenix ended in the second quarter on Wednesday night (Thursday, Manila time) after the 12-time All-Star was ejected by his old nemesis: referee Scott Foster.

The Golden State Warriors guard and Foster have a long, acrimonious history, with the point guard complaining about Foster's officiating for years.

Paul loses cool

The 38-year-old Paul — playing in Phoenix for the first time since being traded from the Suns during the offseason — was ejected with 23.2 seconds left in the second quarter after a long discussion with Foster, which led to his first technical foul.

Foster walked away but Paul kept yelling and the referee quickly turned and gave the point guard another technical, which caused the ejection. The Warriors were already without forward Draymond Green, who was recently suspended five games by the NBA after grabbing Rudy Gobert around the neck.

Warriors team personnel had to get between Paul and Foster before the guard left the court. Golden State coach Steve Kerr was also assessed a technical by Foster.

Kevin Durant scored 32 points, Devin Booker added 25 and the Suns went on to win their fifth straight game, 123-115.

Suns rise

The Suns had a 23-point lead midway through the third quarter, but the Warriors managed to cut the advantage to 118-115 with 19 seconds left after Durant was called for a technical foul. Booker made a pair of free throws with 12.4 seconds left to thwart the rally.

Durant and Booker combined to go 28 for 29 on free throws.

The Warriors have lost seven of their past eight games, falling to 7-9 for the season.

