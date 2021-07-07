COLUMN: Chris Paul proves to doubting Thomases he's the (point) god

CHICAGO - Trailing by only seven, 59-52, at the 10:43 mark of the third quarter, the Milwaukee Bucks, playing on the road in Game One of these NBA Finals, were looking fine and poised for an upset.

And then Chris Paul, beginning with a step-back 30-foot 3, went on a scoring expedition while conducting his team's offensive symphony like a seasoned maestro.

With Paul hitting six of seven shots, including 3-for-3 behind the arc, Phoenix rushed to the fourth quarter with a 13-point cushion. It proved to be the mortal wound, a gap Milwaukee couldn't close.

Suns 118. Bucks 105.

And when the masterful 37-minute performance witnessed by 18,055 fans at the Phoenix Suns Arena was finally over, Paul had hung 32 points and 9 assists against his worthy adversaries.

"He's a good player," said Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer.

Good player?

Try immortal.

I can understand Bud's hesitance to lavish praise on a foe but calling Paul "good" is like calling the Pope religious.

CP3 isn't just an alphanumeric wonder, he is absolutely divine, a gift from the hoop heaven. And what we just saw with our mesmerized eyes wasn't an apparition.

The 36-year old 10-time All-Star showed all the doubting Thomases that he really is the point god.

AND LIKE GREAT LEADERS DO, PAUL DEFENDED HIS TURF WITH AN ARMY OF EAGER AND WILLING FOLLOWERS.

Devin Booker had 27 points and six dimes. DeAndre Ayton tallied 22 and 19 boards. Mikal Bridges chipped in 14 while two Camerons - Payne and Johnson - combined for 20 off the bench.

The Suns opened a 20-point lead by overloading the floor with shooters in a way that befuddled a Milwaukee defense that is ranked No.4 in these playoffs, allowing just 104.5 points per.

The Bucks had little choice but to switch from 1 through 5. They ended up 0-1 to start this championship round with plenty to sort out heading into Friday's Game Two.

"We have to keep looking at the film and see how we can maybe take away some of the rhythm or make it where he's not getting into his spots as easily," Budenholzer told ESPN on his team's plans to blunt some of Paul's effectiveness.

Might not be a bad idea to call the National Guard. But then again, can you really stop destiny, one that seems written in the stars?

Initially ruled as doubtful with a hyperextended knee, Giannis Antetokounmpo was a go in Game One and proved to be quite resourceful with 20 points and 17 rebounds.

But his overall 35-minute appearance was a restrained melody soured by only 11 field goal attempts, five missed free throws out of 12 tries, five fouls and three turnovers.

Giannis did not look like the former back-to-back NBA MVP. Unfortunately for the Bucks, his co-stars exhibited similar struggles.

Khris Middleton missed 14 of 26 shots while Holiday clanked 10 of 14. The rest of the team, meanwhile, converted just 40 of 88 field goals overall. The Bucks were fine from long distance, 16-of-36, but terrible at the free throw stripe, 9-of-16.

Just like an election where victors are not declared until after the last vote is counted, you can't anoint a series winner when there are potentially six more games to go.

But a trend has been established and it's pointing downward for Milwaukee.

FINALS RUN. For the 18th time in 21 years I have received media credentials to cover this year's NBA Finals.

I saw Kobe and Shaq win three straight. Witnessed each of LeBron's triumphs and had a great view of Steph Curry and the Warriors' amazing run,

As a hoops fan all my life, this stuff never gets old. I am grateful for the opportunity.

