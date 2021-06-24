Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Jun 24
    NBA

    Chris Paul listed as probable for Suns-Clippers Game 3

    by Associated Press
    Just now
    PHOTO: AP

    LOS ANGELES — Chris Paul is listed as probable to play for the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

    The Suns lead the Los Angeles Clippers 2-0. The series shifts to Staples Center on Thursday night (Friday, Manila time).

    Paul missed the first two games while in the NBA's health and safety protocols since June 16. His status was updated in the league's injury report on Wednesday.

    The 36-year-old point guard, a former Clipper, averaged 25.5 points, 10.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds in the second round against Denver.

    The Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard. He has missed the series so far with a strained right knee.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Continue reading below ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again