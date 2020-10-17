Will Chris Paul be the next player to be brought by LeBron to the Lakers?

WITH reports of Chris Paul looking to move out of Oklahoma City after a solid playoff run with the Thunder, and the Los Angeles Lakers looking for a reliable third offensive option to boost their title retention bid, it is looking to be a fine fit.

Paul, former playmaker for the Clippers, is eyeing a return to LA but this time with the Lakers, according to reports.

Exiting the NBA bubble following an exhausting seven-game series with the Houston Rockets, Paul posted a video thanking Thunder fans, that has been interpreted on social media as a farewell message.

“I just want to say a huge, huge thank you to Oklahoma City fans, everybody for the way that you guys welcomed me back with open arms after starting my first two years in the city. To the team, to Sam Presti, Billy Donovan, the training staff.”

Now he is being linked to a transfer to the Lakers.

"Chris would love to come back to L.A. I know it would be a dream come true for Chris," Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report quoted an Eastern Conference executive as saying.

"I know LeBron loves and trusts him and he would be a good fit."

The 35-year-old Paul is under contract for the next two seasons with the Thunder, but reports say the Lakers will work to acquire a solid third man behind LeBron and Anthony Davis.

James worked on bringing Anthony Davis to the Lakers, and the partnership ended the franchise’s decade long title drought.

